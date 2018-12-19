Manchester United has appointed club legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjær as their caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Solskjær will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. He will be charge of the first team with immediate effect while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager

The former striker scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007. He was the club’s reserve-team manager in 2008 before taking the managerial role at FC Molde in Norway.

Reacting to his appointment, Solskjær said “Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,”

Executive Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward has high expectation for Solskjær as the club head into the second half of the season.

“Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles. His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”

