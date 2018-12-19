A 35-year-old man, Seun Okwuyigbo, who police accused of beating and injuring his mother-in-law in the eye,on Wednesday appeared in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The police charged Okwuyigbo with assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the accused committed the offence at No. 7, Shifawu Street,Ikosi-Ketu, on Dec. 14.

He said said the accused beat up his mother-in-law, Mrs Tolani Bisiritu, 65, who was trying to find out from her daughter the reason why her husband locked her and the children in a dark room.

Ihiehie said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Assault occasioning harm is punishable with three years imprisonment.

After the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje,admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje, ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Govt.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 11.

