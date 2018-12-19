Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has directed the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to ensure the payment of six months salary arrears owed local council workers before Christmas.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mustapha Barkindo, made this known in a statement Wednesday in Yola.

Barkindo said the arrears were inherited from the past administration and that the state government had been making effort to settle them once and for all.

He explained that those to be paid include primary healthcare staff owed six months arrears, while other category of staff would get four months arrears with the exception of local education staff who would get one month arrears.

He lauded the workers resilience and understanding, adding that government was committed to ensuring that the problem of salary at the third tier is fully addressed.

While wishing the local council workers a happy Christmas and New Year, the commissioner urged them to use the period for sober reflections and pray for peace and prosperity of the state and nation in general.

Mr Emmanuel Baba, a local government primary health worker who spoke on the development, lauded the directive and urged for compliance in good time.

“I am happy about this and hope for its implementation in good time to enable us clear our debts and celebrate the Yuletide in a big way,” Baba said.

