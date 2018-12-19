The Kano State Government has paid N2 billion pension and gratuity into the bank accounts of 1,313 pensioners covering November 2015 to June 2016.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje made the disclosure at the formal disbursement of the money on Wednesday in Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Governor’s office, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi.

It said that the governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna.

The statement recalled that the governor had set up a committee under the Permanent Secretary, Establishment Office, to complement the effort of the Pension Fund Trustees in the payment of retirement benefits.

“In this regard, the committee had submitted its first report covering November 2015 to June 2016 in which the sum of N2 billion will be distributed to 1,313 beneficiaries today.”

According to the statement, the government has so far paid over N36 billion to pensioners since inception.

It explained that the amount included over N9 billion paid to 5,858 pensioners across the state as outstanding gratuities, death and pension benefits inherited from the previous administration.

The statement further said that the government has set up Technical Committee to review the existing Pension Law to strengthen pension funds and insulate it from the executive arbitrariness.

“I will like to use this medium to draw the attention of the Kano State Judiciary, particularly Shari’a Courts in the State to as a matter of urgency disburse all monies to the heirs of deceased civil servants immediately after the payment,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

It added that the state Head of Service, Alhaji Auwal Na’iya had earlier commended the government over its commitment to the welfare of civil servants and pensioners.

It said that Naiya listed such commitments to include prompt payment of N1.6 billion monthly salaries, over N1 billion to pensioners, payment of annual increment, staff promotion and training.

The statement further reported the Chairman, State Pension Fund Trustees, Alhaji Sani Dawaki as saying that apart from the efforts to pay pensions promptly, the fund has secured 21 houses in Abuja and a 7-storey building in Kano as part of its assets.

