Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has approved the recruitment of 1,000 primary health workers as part of efforts to improve health care delivery in the state.

Dr Betta Edu, Director-General, Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency made this known on Wednesday in Calabar.

“The objective is to fill the existing gaps and improve healthcare delivery in the state.

“The agency is committed to a transparent process based on merit. This is healthcare and we cannot afford to play nepotism or politics with health.

“All applicants will go through examination and interview. Successful candidates will be published online in our website.

“All applications will be submitted online directly to the agency, and applicants will be applying to work in specific primary health care facilities across the state, where they will be bonded.

“On no account should any member of the public give any money to anybody for employment into the state Primary Healthcare Agency,” Edu said.

She warned that any applicant discovered to have bribed or paid money to any syndicate, stands automatically disqualified.

“Also, any perpetrator caught will face the full weight of the law,” Edu said.

