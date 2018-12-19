Substitute Eden Hazard scored a late winner as Chelsea beat Bournemouth to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The match was six minutes away from going to penalties when Pedro’s back-heel gave Hazard a chance, with his shot deflecting off Charlie Daniels and past Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth, who were aiming to reach the semi-final of a major cup competition for the first time in their history, had chances but Callum Wilson shot just wide and Lys Mousset had an effort saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Cherries, with keeper Boruc joining the attack, had a chance from a free-kick in the 94th minute but shots from Ryan Fraser and Wilson were blocked as the hosts held on.

It means Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri remains on course for a cup final in his first season in English football.

His side will play Tottenham, 2-0 winners over north London rivals Arsenal, in the semi-finals with the Blues away in the first leg in the week commencing 7 January, before the return at Stamford Bridge two weeks later.

BBC reports that Manchester City, 2018 winners, will face League One side Burton Albion in the other tie.

Chelsea, fourth in the Premier League and eight points behind leaders Liverpool, had the majority of the chances against Bournemouth but Boruc saved efforts from Ross Barkley, Olivier Giroud and Willian in the first half.

The impressive Ruben Loftus-Cheek hit the foot of the post with a fine strike from outside the penalty area before Hazard replaced Barkley in the 61st minute.

The Belgium international shot over the bar and had another attempt from 30 yards well saved by Boruc, before he linked up with Pedro for the game’s only goal – his 10th for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

For Bournemouth, they have now lost seven of their past eight games in all competitions, failing to score in their last three matches.

