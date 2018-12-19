The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has assured its numerous customers in the South-East geo-political zone of improved electricity supply and technical support during the Yuletide.

The Head of Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, gave the assurance in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ezeh said that the company had already made efforts to improve and rehabilitate its network, even before the festive season.

According to him, the company has relieved under-performing transformers and replaced failed ones to ensure customers enjoy power supply during the period.

“Customers are also advised to protect electrical installations within their neighborhoods from vandals, as the rate of vandalism is on the rise.

“These vandals who usually vandalise armoured cables, feeder pillar units, conductors, transformer oil, and in some cases, the entire transformer, always deprive our customers access to power supply once their electrical installations are attacked,’’ he said.

Ezeh also assured customers of technical support during the festive period, adding that both technical and operation teams would be on ground at district offices to attend to faults that might occur during the holiday period.

“Customers are therefore encouraged to make use of our 24/7 Call Centre facility in reporting faults by simply dialing 084 700 100,” he said.

The EEDC spokesman also encouraged customers to take advantage of the alternate payment channels to make their payments during the holidays.

“Receipts must be obtained for every payment made, with a complementing SMS alert confirming such payments,” he said, while wishing customers happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.

