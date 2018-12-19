Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State House of Assembly Wednesday passed the 2019 budget estimate of N183.74 billion.

The sum of N175,744,852,425.37 was originally presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki on November 26, but was increased by N7,999,474,536.82 by the Assembly.

A breakdown of the budget showed that capital expenditure received a total of N102,942,672,327.93 while recurrent expenditure will gulp N80,802,058,285.58.

Under recurrent; the House approved N20.4 billion, N7.3 billion, N3.6 billion and N24.28 billion were allocated for sub-heads of administrative, economic, Law and Justice, and social sectors respectively.

Also, under capital expenditure; administrative sector, economic sector, Law Justice sector and social sector received N14.06 billion, N57.29 billion, N997.5 million and N30.59 billion respectively.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Kabir Adjoto, directed that a clean copy of the budget be forwarded to the Governor for assent.