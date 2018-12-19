National Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday appealed to the National Assembly not to distort the N8.83 trillion budget presented by President Muhammdu Buhari to the Assembly for approval.

Oshiomhole described Buhari’s presentation of the 2019 Budget as “a successful outing.”

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after Buhari presented the budget at the National Assembly in Abuja, Oshiomhole said “I think it was done very well and analytically well presented. It covers all the issues.

“It gives account of the previous budget, how it was implemented and why we will have to consolidate going forward. I think it was a successful outing.

“I’m impressed, I’m excited and I pray that the National Assembly will not distort it in a way that will distort the tenet, well-thought out outcome,” he said.

Reacting to the rowdiness amidst the budget presentation, Oshiomhole said: “I think the lawmakers generally agreed that the budget was good.

“All the requirements of the law have been met, namely to lay the budget. How the senators behaved thereafter is their privilege.”

