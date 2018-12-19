Controversial On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has lambasted men who sexualised 5-year old girls for wearing bum shorts stating it might lead to rape.
He said growing up it was normal for children to wear underpants in the hood and weren’t sexualized. He also added that anyone who sees kids as sexual objects have a huge problem.
It would be recall that in a viral video, 2 male guests on a television programme sexualised kids who wear bum shorts stating that their dressing might lead to them being rape.
His Instagram post reads:
This guy is mad o😡. See his teeth like armpit hair.🙄
–
When we were younger, we used to run around naked till we were about 5years of age and then from 5 to 10 we wore only underpants and rolled tyres with sticks.
–
Bum shorts na corporate dressing compared to what we wore in the hood back then and we weren’t sexualized so what’s he saying? 🙄
–
I be hood pikin o, my mama beat me tire, till today I no dey wear shirt if I dey house!
–
If you see kids as sexual objects YOU HAVE A HUGE PROBLEM! After verbalizing this fecal residue from his oral cavity, I won’t even allow this guy watch my kids on tv!
–
Leave the kids out of this mess! ~FRZ
#Repost @bankywellington ・・・ This is one of the most disgusting videos you will see this year. THIS MINDSET is the problem. And the guy said "how is a child not a sexual being?" ARE YOU INSANE?!?!? A 5 or 7 year old child and you have the guts to talk about bum-shorts?!?!?!?! This is the real mindset of way too many men in Nigeria. This is why 1 in 4 of our girl-children have been sexually abused. And some of our boys too. We have a lot of behaviours to un-learn. The idea that it's not the fault of a sick, twisted, perverted individual who commits the sexual abuse/offense.. but that it's somehow the fault of the victim because of an outfit. We just engaged with the Mirabelle Center about their treatment of sexual abuse victims. They've treated over 4,000 patients (all free) – but get this, their youngest patient was a 3 month old baby girl.. and their oldest was a Grandma in her 70's!!!!! We have a mindset that must be wiped out entirely. This is not okay. Not sure what tv program this is, but that these 2 men could actually CONFIDENTLY make these statements shows just how terrible some of us think. For the sake of our children and our families… Everyone should speak out against this. Everyone. #HerStoryOurStory #ChildAbuse #endGenderBasedViolence
