Controversial On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has lambasted men who sexualised 5-year old girls for wearing bum shorts stating it might lead to rape.

He said growing up it was normal for children to wear underpants in the hood and weren’t sexualized. He also added that anyone who sees kids as sexual objects have a huge problem.

It would be recall that in a viral video, 2 male guests on a television programme sexualised kids who wear bum shorts stating that their dressing might lead to them being rape.

His Instagram post reads:

This guy is mad o😡. See his teeth like armpit hair.🙄

–

When we were younger, we used to run around naked till we were about 5years of age and then from 5 to 10 we wore only underpants and rolled tyres with sticks.

–

Bum shorts na corporate dressing compared to what we wore in the hood back then and we weren’t sexualized so what’s he saying? 🙄

–

I be hood pikin o, my mama beat me tire, till today I no dey wear shirt if I dey house!

–

If you see kids as sexual objects YOU HAVE A HUGE PROBLEM! After verbalizing this fecal residue from his oral cavity, I won’t even allow this guy watch my kids on tv!

–

Leave the kids out of this mess! ~FRZ

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

