The Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) has condemned in the strongest terms, the barbaric, provocative and hooligans conduct of some members of the National Assembly at the presentation of the 2019 appropriation bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The organization described the gangster and unruly behaviour of some irresponsible members of the National Assembly as an abuse of legislative privileges and a desecration of the sanctity of the hallowed chambers which is a temple of civility and honour of law making.

In a statement issued in Lagos by its National Coordinator, Nelson Ekujumi, CPPM expressed its disgust and anger at the motor park touts attitude of the lawmakers which is at variance with the civility and responsibility of the Nigerian people which they are supposed to mirror in conduct both within and outside the hallowed chambers at all times.

CPPM, however, commended and appreciated the maturity, responsibility, fatherly comportment, statesman and Presidential conduct of President Muhammadu Buhari in remaining calm and composed in the face of the unprovoked hostility and aggression by the irritant legislators, while admonishing them to be conscious of their office and image as supposed lawmakers in the eyes of the world.

The organization described the miscreants behaviour of the legislators as an assault on the democratic mandate of the Nigerian people bestowed in their office and in the office of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigeria armed forces.

It therefore demanded for the immediate tendering of unreserved apology from the leadership of the National Assembly for the unruly behaviour of legislators to the office of the President in particular and Nigerians in general for bringing the image of the National Assembly and our democracy to public ridicule which is unacceptable.

CPPM also demanded that the leadership of the National Assembly avail members, courses on civilized conduct and the responsibility of the office of law makers, which has been proven beyond reasonable doubt today, to be in deficit by the crude behaviour of the National Assembly members.

