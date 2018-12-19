Nigeria singer, Banky W has reacted to the viral video of 2 men sexualising 5-year old girl wearing bum short.

The House of Reps candidate for Lagos Eti Osa Federal Constituency described it as one of the most disgusting videos of the year. He said this mindset is the real problem and reason why 1 in 4 of our girl-children have been sexually abused.

His Instagram post reads:

This is one of the most disgusting videos you will see this year. THIS MINDSET is the problem. And the guy said “how is a child not a sexual being?” ARE YOU INSANE?!?!? A 5 or 7 year old child and you have the guts to talk about bum-shorts?!?!?!?! This is the real mindset of way too many men in Nigeria. This is why 1 in 4 of our girl-children have been sexually abused. And some of our boys too. We have a lot of behaviours to un-learn. The idea that it’s not the fault of a sick, twisted, perverted individual who commits the sexual abuse/offense.. but that it’s somehow the fault of the victim because of an outfit.

We just engaged with the Mirabelle Center about their treatment of sexual abuse victims. They’ve treated over 4,000 patients (all free) – but get this, their youngest patient was a 3 month old baby girl.. and their oldest was a Grandma in her 70’s!!!!! We have a mindset that must be wiped out entirely. This is not okay. Not sure what tv program this is, but that these 2 men could actually CONFIDENTLY make these statements shows just how terrible some of us think. For the sake of our children and our families… Everyone should speak out against this. Everyone.

#HerStoryOurStory #ChildAbuse #endGenderBasedViolence

