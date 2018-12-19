Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Kashima Antlers to set up a Club World Cup final against Al Ain, of the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

Wales forward Bale scored the semi-final’s opening goal in Abu Dhabi via the post after a one-two with Marcelo.

He tapped his second into an empty net after a defensive error and two minutes later blasted a third from a tight angle from another Marcelo pass.

Shoma Doi pulled one back for the Asian champions.

Bale, who has now scored six goals in five Club World Cup games, had been a doubt with an ankle injury, and was substituted by boss Santiago Solari just before the hour mark.

BBC reports that Real Madrid are aiming to win the tournament for a third year in a row.

They face Abu Dhabi side Al Ain at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Saturday (16:30 GMT) – with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Al Ain, who qualified as champions of the host country, shocked Copa Libertadores winners River Plate by winning on penalties in their semi-final.

