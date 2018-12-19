Security has been beefed up in and around the National Assembly complex ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

Buhari is billed to present the federal budget proposal before a joint session of the Assembly on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Combined teams of security agencies have been deployed at the three entrances into the complex.

The entry points are the main gate overlooking the Federal Secretariat, the entrance through the SGF office on Aso Drive and the back gate connecting the Presidential Villa.

A news correspondent at the scene reports that entry into the complex has been limited to accreditation lists submitted by different units in the Assembly.

Only those whose names are on the lists are allowed in after being thoroughly screened by the security operatives.

Vehicular movement into the complex has also been restricted to lawmakers and principal management staff of the Assembly.

The budget presentation is coming on the third day of a four-day warning strike by the National Assembly workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigerian (PASAN).

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

