Mr Olabode Johnson, President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has re-echoed the need for political to ensure issue-based campaign for the 2019 elections.

Johnson made the appeal at the 1st Triennial Delegate Conference of PENGASSAN and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Retail branch in Abuja, on Wednesday.

“Campaigns should be issued-based for the purpose of convincing the electorate of the capacity of the political party,” he said

He commended the effort of leaders of the National Peace Committee for the signing of peace agreement among the presidential candidates.

According to him, the unity and peace of the country should be paramount for everyone.

“As we approach the 2019, I commend the efforts and leadership of the former head of state, General Abdusalami Abubakar (Rtd) for the initiative.

“We call on the presidential candidates to adhere to the terms of the signed agreement, while other politicians should desist from overheating the polity,” he said

Johnson further urged politicians to also avoid any form of hate speech or actions capable of creating divisiveness.

