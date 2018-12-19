A political group in Nigeria has strongly condemned the unruly attitude and chants of Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers during President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2019 budget.

The Initiative to Save Democracy (ISD) explained that the chant of ‘lies’ and rowdiness persistently carried out by the opposition party, was a disgrace to the country in its entirety.

President of ISD, Sunday James Akinloye, said the lawmakers made a mockery of themselves on national television, with the rest of the world watching how their unruly behavior painted Nigeria in a very bad light.

“I can’t believe this is happening in 2018. This is utter disgrace and shame to these lawmakers who have made a mockery of themselves on national television.

“Using words like “lies, lies, lies” while the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria addressed the world, is unthinkable and to do it repeatedly shows the kind of lawmakers we have in this country.

“They totally failed to live up their ‘Honorable’ tag by all yardsticks of decent public conduct as expected of civilized adults, in fact there is nothing honorable about these lawmakers.

“The irresponsibility they displayed will make us a laughing stock around the world. Very sad and unruly message they have passed to the rest of the world,” he said.

Akinloye explained that the attitude of the PDP lawmakers is the clearest indication that Nigerians must not vote for the party and its candidate in the 2019 election.

“If anything, they just did themselves a disservice with that pathetic showing. Nigerians must rise above electing indecorous persons in this kind of office.

The group, however, praised the budget presented by President Buhari, stressing that, it is a budget that adequately seeks to improve infrastructure, health, education and Social Investment Programmes.

“This is a people-oriented budget that seeks to affect the lives of every Nigerian positively. I hope the National Assembly will not delay its passage,” Akinloye said.

The group explained that the proposed N8.83 trillion of 2019 Aggregate Expenditure comprises of Recurrent Costs of N4.04 trillion; Debt Service of N2.14 trillion; Statutory Transfers of about N492.36 billion; Sinking Fund of N120 billion (to retire maturing bond to local contractors) and Capital Expenditure of N2.031 trillion (excluding the capital component of Statutory Transfers).

“The 2019 budget proposal will place the economy on the path of higher, inclusive, diversified and sustainable growth, in order to continue to lift significant numbers of our citizens out of poverty,” he said.

Quoting the budget presented by President Buhari, he said, “The underlying drivers of the 2019 revenue projections have been adjusted to reflect current realities.

“On the expenditure side, allocations to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government were guided by the 3 strategic pillars of the ERGP, which are, restoring and sustaining growth; investing in people and building a globally competitive economy.

