Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers booed President Muhammadu Buhari during 2019 budget presentation at the joint session of the National Assembly.

The protesting lawmakers booed and interrupted President Buhari as he listed achievements of his administration.

According to Punch, as President Buhari mentioned each achievement, they chorused, ‘No!’ The development forced the All Progressives Congress lawmakers to clash with the opposition lawmakers.

“We have weathered the storms and made progress on every front,” They screamed, “Nooooo! Boooo!”

“The economy has recovered well,‎” the lawmakers screamed again.

The development forced Buhari to caution the lawmakers. “The world is watching us and we are supposed to be above this.”

That the not stop the protesting lawmakers who continued, particularly when the President mentioned success made in its anti-corruption campaign.

