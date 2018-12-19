It was a rowdy session at the National Assembly today during the 2019 budget presentation by President Mohammadu Buhari as two members of the House of Representatives, Mr Bashir Babale and Duoye Diri exchanged blows.

Punch reports that trouble started when some lawmakers brought out placards and others tore them. Just when all thought they’ve settled from continuing the unruly behaviour, Senators Samuel Ayanwu and Godwill Akpabio got into a heated argument.

it was gathered that while APC lawmakers hailed the President Muhammadu Buhari shouting ‘Sai Baba!’, the PDP lawmakers continued with protest song as the President stepped into the chamber.

