Blessing Adiakerewha, a 4x100m gold medallist at the 2015 African U-20 Junior Championships held in Adis Ababa, bows out on Tuesday due to illness.

The Delta-born athlete died of kidney related issues.

Adiakerewha, 20, alongside Aniekeme Alphonsus, Omotayo Abolaji and Ese Brume, broke the 18-year-old record in the 4x100m women relays event with a time of 44.83seconds.

On an athletics page on facebook, enthusiasts have expressed shock and sadness over her death.

Ulunma Nwanaga, a javelin thrower wrote, “Please, tell me it is not true”.

Aguke Collins wrote, “This is a dream, only God knows why it must be her“.

Joy-pens Imogu wrote, ”I swear, I don’t even know what to say, I am just shocked, life is so unfair”.

