German woman, Nicole Chilaka-Ukpo married to a Nigerian man, Jeff narrated how she’s exposing her children to the everyday Nigeria reality.

She took to Facebook to share her experience of exposing their children to 100% reality in Nigeria. She said reality is what really matters,hence, they visit local market, eat local food, use public transport and drink pure water once in a while.

The mother of 3 ( 2 boys and a girl) who is on a Christmas visit with her husband and kids in Imo State added that they stay without light if there is none, use firewood to cook at times.

Her Facebook post reads:

Let me tell you what really matters.

reality!

when coming home, we make sure we expose our kids to 100% reality in Nigeria. not only bringing them here, hotel nye nye, city nye nye, 24/7 gen nye nye.

no

we make sure we spend as much time as possible in the east, village self! we take them to the local market, we eat local food, we make use of public transportation and drink pure water once in a while.

we make sure they see and know how an animal is killed,because knowing where your food comes from helps understanding the value of natural resources. we stay without light if there is none, we use firewood to cook at times, we leave them to run around the compound, get dirty and sandy, and just enjoy their environment. they are free here. bonding is so so important, most especially when the kids grow. every time they come back here they bond with their people again, it may take a year, but once we all reunite its like we have never been gone. when we are all together we share responsibilities, and the care for the kids, it doesn’t matter if they are my kids or my nephews and nieces, if we are together we are all one. so we all share the chores.

unity and solidarity is what i experience here!

FAMILY is what i have here.

i am home in a foreign place

