Two male guests on a television show said the way and manner parents dress their kids can lead to sexual molestation or rape.

In a viral video, one of the guest said ”Sometimes you go to the mall and you see a child of 5 or 7 wearing bum short walking around and you see their parents walking behind them. Sometimes what the 5 year old or the 7 year old is wearing is revealing”.

Th men argued that parents should not be encourage to dress their children in ways that reveal their modesty and vital parts of their bodies. They both agreed that a female child is a sexual being, hence, she should be well dress, covering her body not revealing it for men with bad intention.

Watch the video below:

