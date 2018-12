An abandoned newborn baby was rescued alive in Ayetoro, Ogun State by some good Samaritans.

In an Instagram video, the baby was seen wrapped up in clothes and packed up in a Bagco bag. The unknown mother allegedly dumped the baby on Onifade street, Ayetoro, Ogun State where the baby was picked up last week.

Check out the video below:

