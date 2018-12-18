Mr Ademola Oketunde, the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) branch, has appealed to the Federal Government to pay the earned allowance owed members.

Oketunde made the appeal on Tuesday in Ile-Ife.

According to him, three unions in universities entered into an agreement with the Federal Government in 2009 on the payment of earned allowance.

The three unions, he said, were the SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The chairman stated that the three unions also agreed on the sharing formula for the fund when released.

He, however, lamented the non-release of the fund, urging the Federal Government to fulfil its part of the agreement.

Oketunde also urged the government to implement the judgment of the National Industrial Court ordering the reinstatement of personnel of the staff schools back to the payroll of the universities.

