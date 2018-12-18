Ogun State chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Committees, IPAC, has threatened to disqualify the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun over alleged presentation of fake certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during registration of wanting to contest as governor in the forthcoming elections.

IPAC, which was led by the newly elected Chairman Comrade Abayomi Arabambi declared that it gave the governorship candidate two days ultimatum to clear the air and explain the reasons for this discrepancies in both forms as failure would leave the committee with no other choice than to disqualify his candidacy.

“As your are all aware, the All Progressive Congress (APC) handed over their gubernatorial ticket to Prince Dapo Abiodun, to represent them in the 2019 governorship election coming up on March 2, 2019.

“Unfortunately, the said Prince Dapo Abiodun is not qualified to govern our dear state for some reasons,” Arabambi said.

“Consequently, we are giving Prince Dapo Abiodun 48 hours within which to clear air and explain the reasons for this discrepancies in both forms as failure will leave us with no option than to seek legal means for outright disqualification,” he said.

