The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it plans to engage the Nigeria Police Force on the parameter to be used for the deployment of personnel during the 2019 general election.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, made the disclosure at a Stakeholders’ Security Summit tagged “ Election Security’’ on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yakubu who noted that security would be a major issue during the general election, said the rules of engagement of personnel would be clear.

“INEC will be solely in charge of all elections while the police will be in charge of security,” he said.

The chairman said the commission would work with security agencies to prosecute those involved in electoral malpractices during the election.

He appealed to stakeholders especially Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), traditional rulers to help mobilise the electorate to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) before the election.

Yakubu reassured of the commission’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible election in 2019.

“We shall continue to work with the security agencies to prosecute violators during elections,” he said.

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole said that the party was committed to free, fair and credible election in 2019.

He urged politicians to abide by the electoral laws to avoid violence in the upcoming election.

He commended the police for improving in their roles in the various elections in the country.

On his part, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki appealed to security agencies to be neutral in the discharge of their duties.

Saraki who was represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Mr Kaura Yahaya, reiterated the National Assembly’ s commitment towards credible election in 2019.

The summit was attended by members of political parties, NGOs, the military, market women, members of diplomatic corps among others.

