The Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) has said it will support the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its war against drug abuse.

Chairman of PACEDA, Retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, made the promise on Tuesday during an advocacy visit of the committee to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja.

PACEDA was inaugurated on Dec. 10 by President Muhammadu Buhari to address menace of drug abuse across the country.

Marwa commended the NDLEA as doing its best to ensure that Nigeria was rid of drug abuse and activities of peddlers.

“I want to sincerely commend the NDLEA on its efforts at curbing the menace of drug abuse.

“The purpose of the visit was to interact with them, examine them and their roles and see if there are mitigating factors.

“And also to see if we can assist in bringing them to the attention of the government, and also see to the ways and means to get the job done,” he said.

The NDLEA Chairman, Retired Col. Muhammad Abdullah, said he was honoured to receive the committee barely a week after its inauguration.

“I consider it a great honour and privilege to be part of this defining moment in our collective resolve to mitigate the aggravating menace of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

“I am delighted that the president set up this body to attend to this issue of drug abuse.

Abdallah said that the youths and minors were the most vulnerable to the dangers of drug abuse.

“About a week ago at Bowen University Iwo in Osun State, after a social programme on the campus, 24 out of 33 male students tested positive for drug use while all the 4 female students tested were positive.

“If any nation must grow, special attention must be given to the youths and school population.

“We have arrested children of medical doctors, lawyers and other professionals for carrying drugs and many more for being hooked on drugs.

“A youth population hooked on drugs cannot be relied upon as leaders of tomorrow. The entire society must cooperate with NDLEA to stop the youths from drug abuse,” he said.

The chairman also noted that more campaigns and awareness programmes would be organised to curtail the trend.

Also speaking, the Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, condemned the use of banned drugs especially codeine syrup.

“Inside the bottle are death, family tears, heartache, loss and even treasures of mothers.

“Inside the bottle is shame of the community.

“We can only ensure this menace of drugs is totally curbed by not only healing the body but also the mind,” she said.

