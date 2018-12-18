Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has tasked the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) to address the growing trend of drug abuse among students in the country.

He gave the challenge at a Mandatory Continuing Professional Training Workshop for North-West Geo-political zone organised by ANCOPSS in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He expressed worry over the menace of drug abuse among students and youths and called on the principals to rise up to the challenge.

Bagudu, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, said that the time was long overdue to inculcate good values and hard work among students and youths, the leaders of tomorrow.

The governor said that the state government had taken concrete steps in reducing incidences of drug abuse in the society by organising workshops and sensitisation programmes.

The North West Chairman of ANCOPSS, Alhaji Lawali Gusau, commended the state government for improving the standard of education in the state.

He, however, called on the state government to provide vehicles for principals, as well as ensure their promotion to the rank of Permanent Secretary or tutor general.

He said “we are also appealing to the state government to assist us in capacity building, to attend national and international conferences and to provide us with land for the establishment of ANCOPSS’s office in the state.”

The theme of the training was “Quality Functional Education and Trade Subjects in secondary schools.”

