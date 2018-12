Popular comedienne and actress Wofai Fada has launched her restaurant ”Just Afang and Yogiegee” in Lekki, Lagos Nigeria.

The hardworking comic act has always been very resourceful and a die hard hustler. This is a new beginning for the Cross River born lady.

Wofai’s parents including: Chigurl, AY, and many more friends and fans where in attendance, See pictures.

