A Lagos bus conductor was set ablaze this morning after he stabbed a passenger to death around the Five Star Bus-Stop area.

The sad incident was said to have occurred after the passenger alighted from the bus and asked the bus conductor for his N100 change. The conductor refused to give him his N100 balance. After which both got into an argument.

As the argument intensified, the conductor took a knife from the wares of a Hausa man selling hardware by the roadside and stabbed the passenger, who died immediately.

Guardian reports that passer-byes immediately attacked the conductor and set him ablaze. They also burnt the vehicle.

It was gathered that the passenger-sympathizers destroyed three other danfo vehicles in retaliation of the passenger’s death.

