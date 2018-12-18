President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a major investor in the oil and gas industry, Dr Leemon Ikpea, as he turns 62 on Dec. 19.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, said he appreciated the grace of God which brought Ikpea from humble beginning to the topmost rungs of the business ladder.

President Buhari said he rejoiced with family, friends and business associates of the celebrant, describing him as classic example of what God could do in shaping the fortunes of human beings who trust in Him.

According to him, Lee Engineering and Construction Company, of which Ikpea is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, is one of the home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry through the dint of hard work.

He saluted the philanthropy of Ikpea, which he said, had seen him awarding numerous scholarships and bequests to uplift the weak and downtrodden.

President Buhari prayed that the Itsekiri, Delta State-born chief would continue to serve God and humanity in good health and be endowed with long life and prosperity.

