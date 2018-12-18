The candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Olufemi Sowande, has been declared winner of the Councillorship by-election conducted by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission ( LASIEC ) into Ward C ( Owode Orile ) in Bariga Local Council Development Area of Lagos on Tuesday.

The winner scored 1,442 votes while his only opponent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Azeez Taiwo scored 286 votes in the by-election.

While monitoring the election in some polling units, an Electoral Commissioner of the Commission, Olusegun Ayedun, expressed dissatisfaction at the low voters turnout, noting that despite fact that the Commission embarked on sensitization of stakeholders for effective participation in the election, it was disappointing that many eligible voters in the area refused to cast their votes.

The Electoral Commissioner, who spoke in company of other Commissioners of LASIEC, however, pointed out that the voters apathy experienced during the by-election was a reflection of what is obtainable across the country.

Ayedun, therefore, enjoined the various registered political parties and other stakeholders to complement the efforts of Electoral Commissions in the country in sensitizing eligible voters to show more interest in the electoral process and vote for candidates of their choice during elections.

The by-election was peaceful as security personnel were deployed to all polling units and the collation centre for the election.

It would be recalled that the Councillorship seat in the affected Ward became vacant following the death of the former Councillor representing the ward, Mr. Solomon Awokoya, who died a few months ago.

