The Kwara Government on Wednesday called on pilgrims participating in 2018 Holy Pilgrimage to Israel and Rome to pray for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Peter Kisira, made the appeal at a valedictory service held for the pilgrims at the Christ House of Freedom Ministries, Pipeline Ilorin.

He urged them to offer special prayers for peace and tranquility in the state and the nation in general as nation moved to the next general elections.

He also advised the pilgrims to portray themselves and Nigeria in good light during their stay in the holy land.

He implored them to obey the rules of the host countries and revealed that the state had no negative records on pilgrimage.

He noted that the state government had prepared necessary grounds for the State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board to make their stay in the Holy land memorable and eventful.

He commended the pilgrims for their commitment and desire to visit to embark on the journey.

The leader of delegation and Special Assistant on Religion Christian Affairs, Rev. Cornelius Fawenu, thanked the state government for its support and encouragement and making the trip a success.

Rev. Mike Adeyemi of the Vineyard Christian Centre, Ilorin called on the pilgrims to follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ and pray for the nation.

Speaking on the theme: “In His Steps” Adeyemi implored them to have strong faith in the Lord and show love to others.

75 pilgrims are taking part in the 2018 exercise from Kwara.

