An Igbo political group, One-on-One Nigeria, says it will work for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

The group, which announced this at a press conference in Awka on Tuesday, said a lot of positive strides had been recorded under the Buhari-led administration.

Chief Chido Obidiegwu, National Coordinator of the group, noted that there had been massive upgrade of physical infrastructure across the country, especially in the South-East, under the present administration.

Obidiegwu expressed optimism that a second term for the president was the shortest means to the actualisation of Igbo presidency which he said, had eluded the region for a long time.

“We are determined to achieving Igbo Presidency by returning the president for a second term because we are convinced that four years of this present administration are better than eight years of any other person’s.

“In his wisdom and magnanimity, President Buhari has begun to address the Igbo’s most pressing needs which bordered mainly on infrastructure development.

“There is serious work going on, on the long abandoned second Niger Bridge, the long abandoned Enugu Port Harcourt expressway, the Zik’s Mausoleum and the Ariaria Aba Independent Power Project, among others.

“These, among other projects that the Igbos yearned for, for over 16 years now and can only be realised under President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

The coordinator commended the president for his achievements in the fight against terrorism, corruption, and other anti-social vices in the country.

“On the national sphere, it may not be gainsaying to posit that the war against insurgency, militancy and insecurity has been reasonably contained.

“Corruption, profligacy and unbridled brigandage among public office holders have reduced drastically and recovery of stolen public funds is going on with huge success.

“The bar has also been raised in accountability and transparency in government and leakages are also been effectively blocked through the single treasury account.

“Agricultural revolution especially in rice production has guaranteed food security in our country; federal pensioners’ backlog of emolument have been cleared by the President.

“In addition, several social intervention platforms have been enunciated to touch the lives of ordinary citizens of Nigeria and provide employment for the youth such as N-power and School Feeding Programme.

“Monthly Stipend for Indigent People, Paris Club Refund, Bailout for State Governments, Anchor Borrowers Fund, Bank of Agriculture and Industry Loans to MSME, Trader Moni, among others.

“There are also massive enhancements of roads, rail and water transportation more than ever before, the construction of 365 road projects across the 36 States of the country.”

The group, therefore, promised to campaign vigorously for the president across the zone and the entire country to ensure his victory in 2019.

“The President is doing his best for the region to realise its dream of clinching the presidency. As such, we are resolute and unequivocal in our support for his re-election.

“To achieve this, we are already on course in the execution of several vistas of action in the 1694 political wards in the region, 95 Local Government Areas, and 15 Senatorial Districts across the five states.

“We have paid a courtesy call on the President where we intimated him with our plans and from his body language it is now left for us, to fulfill our own part of the bargain.

“In the light of the foregoing, we humbly and effusively invite our brothers and sisters in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu State, Imo, Delta and our people in diaspora to join us in this noble cause,’’ the national coordinator said.

