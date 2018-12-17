The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Edo Command, says it has deployed 470 personnel to ensure a crime-free yuletide in the state.

The Commandant of the Corps in the state, Mr Makinde Ayinla, made this known on Monday in Benin.

Ayinla said that the command had deployed 57 officers who were recently trained on arms bearing and graduated from the Civil Defence College, Abeokuta for the task.

Giving a breakdown of the deployment, he said 150 personnel had been deployed to support other security agencies in charge of traffic control during the period.

He also said that 50 disaster management personnel were also deployed while 200 personnel were deployed for patrol duties and 70 others deployed to various critical and national assets across the state.

He added that the commandant had arrested 12 suspects within the last two weeks, besides other modest achievements.

He also said that four convictions were secured within the period while 21 cases were still pending in courts.

He said that the command’s counter-terrorism team recovered a vehicle which was reportedly stolen on Dec. 7.

He said that the anti-fraud unit of the command handled 20 cases and recovered N350, 000 from the fraudsters and returned it to the owners.

Ayinla said that the Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit of the command handled seven cases within the period under review with three cases resolved.

He explained that the cases ranged from indebtedness, and marital/family issues.

