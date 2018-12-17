The 13th edition of The Future Awards Africa which held in the early hours of this morning at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos had several dignitaries and personalities in attendance.

Some of the guests include: Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria; Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman, Troyka Holdings; Kingsley Moghalu, 2019 presidential candidate, Young Progressives Party; entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jumoke Adenowo, Salawa Abeni, Falz, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Zainab Balogun, Alex Ekubo, Stephanie Coker, Bolanle Olukanni, Tobi Bakre, Ifu Ennada, Bisola Aiyeola, Linda Osifo, Chika Ike, Mo Abudu and many more.

See how celebrities turned up for the occasion.

