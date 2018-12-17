Leader of Free the Sheeple, Daddy Freeze has attacked Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche and Pastor David Ibiyeomie of dancing to the glory of money making.

Daddy Freeze was reacting to a video where Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche and Pastor David Ibiomie and others were dancing during a Shiloh programme.

He accused the men of God of dancing because it has been a great year for them. He added that they are businessmen dancing off beat. He went further to ask if it has been a great year for their congregations?

His Instagram post reads:

Dancing to the glory of God or to the glory of money making, which one?🙄

–

It’s been a great year for them but was it also a great year for their congregations? Many of these CEOs are on Forbes, are their congregations on Forbes as well?🙄

–

Don’t be a fool, the devil can not be in trouble because some businessmen are dancing off beat, keep it in mind that he is the god of this world, he isn’t in any trouble, he is REJOICING! ~FRZ

–

#FreeTheSheeple

–

◄ 2 Corinthians 4:4 ►

New Living Translation

Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God.

