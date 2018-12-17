UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw for the 2018/2019 season has put up some very interesting ties for football fans to savour.

Europa league champion, Atletico Madrid will tackle Juventus in what looks like a return to the city of Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo. Liverpool got a tough battle with former champion, Bayern Munich while Manchester United will face French champion, Paris St Germain.

Check out the full draw:

Schalke v Manchester City

Atletico Mardid v Juventus

Manchester United v Paris St Germain

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund

Olympique Lyonnais v Barcelona

AS Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich

