UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw for the 2018/2019 season has put up some very interesting ties for football fans to savour.
Europa league champion, Atletico Madrid will tackle Juventus in what looks like a return to the city of Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo. Liverpool got a tough battle with former champion, Bayern Munich while Manchester United will face French champion, Paris St Germain.
Check out the full draw:
Schalke v Manchester City
Atletico Mardid v Juventus
Manchester United v Paris St Germain
Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund
Olympique Lyonnais v Barcelona
AS Roma v Porto
Ajax v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
Join the conversation