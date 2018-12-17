Ikem-Obi, who disclosed this in an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, said that government, through the Central Bank, had directed banks to freeze interest on loans related to the scheme.
“Yes, I can confirm that the promissory note has been issued; in fact, they were ready on Wednesday. The marketers got emails inviting them to come and receive them on Monday.
“By the end of Tuesday, they were actually ready from the Debt Management Office (DMO). We had a meeting with the CBN Governor on Thursday and they were informed officially, the Director General of DMO was there that they should pick up the promissory note.
“Most of them were waiting for that meeting with the CBN governor, it went very well. one of the things that CBN governor has taken the initiative to do is to ask the banks to freeze the interest on any loan that are related to that scheme, the outstanding payment, from end of June 2017 to date.
“Those are some of the additional concessions that government has done,’’ he said.
According to him, all the promissory notes for this first tranche will mature by 2019.
“The CBN governor will give the Liquid assets status; so, it is as good as cash,’’ he added
Commenting on petrol scarcity, he said that at the moment, the country had in stock 2.7 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) that would last for 54 days and still importing.
He noted that in terms of supply, the NNPC was very robust and had never been this good in the least 10 years, at this time of the year.
“We are very good with distribution in terms of how much products is on land because 2.8 billion litres is what is between Lagos waters and land.
“Most Farm tanks cannot receive PMS at the moment; our vessels have to queue for days to be able to discharge to the storage.’’ He added
Also, petroleum products marketers had also confirmed receiving payment of N236 billion from the Federal Government for the first tranche of the outstanding fuel subsidy claims.
The Executive Secretary of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Mr Olufemi Adewole, said, however, that the oil marketers still needed clarifications as regards the payments made by the Federal Government.
“Yes, we collected promissory notes, but we need clarification. DAPPMAN chief executive officers are reviewing the total scenarios and would meet with the Senate Committee, which has been of so much help to iron out things.”
He further confirmed that the payment was made via promissory notes, adding that DAPPMAN was already reviewing the situation.
He confirmed that the petroleum marketers would be meeting with the Senate Committee on Downstream to address other pending issues.
Buhari has failed woefully.
“HERE ARE SOME OF THE PROMINENT NAMES THAT HELPED SEND BUHARI TO ASO ROCK
1. Dr. Oby Ezekwesili
2. Fela Durotoye
3. Atiku Abubakar
4. Omoyele Sowore
5. Donald Duke
6. Chief Obasanjo
7. Professor Charles Soludo
8. Pastor Tunde Bakare
9. Pastor Sunday Adelaja
10. Father Ejike Mbaka
11. Professor Pastor Yemi Osibanjo
12. Professor Tam David West
13. Professor Wole Soyinka
14. Rev. Chris Okotie
15. Professor Pat Utomi
16 El-Rufai
17 Dino Melaye
18 Lai Mohammed
19 Bola Tinubu
20 Rotimi Amaechi
These people actually believed that Buhari had what it takes to lead Nigeria into a first world.
These people went to school. Many are professors. Some claimed to have direct access to God.
Some are gifted with “prophesies”.
They read history. They understood international relations. They understood how societies work or so we thought.
They were more than 20 years old in 1983 when Buhari shot himself to power.
They saw Buhari murder innocent Nigerians in 1983
They saw Buhari destroy the economy in 1983
They saw the role Buhari played in Abacha’s government.
They read all the threats of violence by Buhari against the nation.
They saw Buhari harass Lam Adesina the Oyo State Governor due to Fulani herdsmen conflicts with locals in Oyo State.
They saw Buhari lead the sharia protest that claimed the lives of innocent Nigerians in 2001.
They saw Buhari and his minions open the gate of hell on innocent Nigerians when he lost the presidential election in 2011.
If Buhari was not speaking and defending his Fulani heritage he would be fighting to defend his religious heritage.
Never for once did he defend Nigeria or gave interview on how to rebuild the economy, education, power, health etc.
They saw everything this man did. They knew him too well to miss the little details of his violent life.
But they were united in hatred.
Hatred for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. One among the few Nigeria leaders that actually wanted Nigeria to work.
Hatred became a unifying force to push forward a false narrative.
They exploited his humility.
They exploited his kindness.
They exploited his humanity
They danced and made merry in Ojota. They ate, drank and danced away the destiny of a nation.
Saints Tinubu, Amaechi, Fashola etc led the chorus against ‘corrupt’ Goodluck Jonathan.
Tinubu a private jet owner and owner of Lagos, Amaechi a private jet owner and funder of Buhari campaign, Atiku a University owner paid with his civil service allowance etc wanted ‘corrupt’ Goodluck Jonathan out.
But the people did not see the moral paradox because you see – hate is a unifying factor.
They mobilised thugs to stone a sitting President.
They harassed his family wherever they went.
Because they are from the hated minority who must NOT be king.
For Kings must come from the Fulani lineage. Jonathan is Ijaw. Ijaws should not be Kings.
Jonathan must not loot also.
For looters must come from enablers of evil.
These are intellectuals.
Amongst whom are Pastors and Prophets
Wisdom failed
Prophesies failed
If WAEC issued fake WAEC attestation to Buhari
It is possible many Nigerian “intellectuals” are working with fake certificates.
The tragedy of a people
The tragedy of a country
Nigeria is calling
Nigeria is dying
Whether you are pagan – it doesn’t matter.
Whether you are Christian – it doesn’t matter
Whether you are a Moslem – that is not important
Whether you are a traditionalist – you all are needed
As long as you are human and still care for humanity – You are needed
For a country without soul is dangerous to human habitation.
And a nation without conscience is a curse to its people.
We all are standing on the podium of history.
Humanity beckons.
Surely our children will read the roles we played in the salvation or annihilation of humanity
#Buhari has finished Nigeria completely.