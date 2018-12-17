A former lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Prof. Richard Akindele, accused of demanding sex from a student, Monica Osagie, to give her better mark, on Monday, admitted in court that he is guilty.

Akindele who was dragged to court had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.

At the resumption of hearing of the case on Monday, Akindele changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty.’

The prosecutor, Shogunle Adenekan, said all parties in the matter had reached an agreement and pleaded for a suspended sentence for the accused.

Details later…

