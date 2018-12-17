Workers of National Assembly have commenced the four-day warning industrial action with a threat to put off power supply.

The workers are protesting non implementation of the Consolidated legislative Salary Suucture (CONLESS) that was approved in 2010 among other demands, The Nation reports.

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) said the industrial action is not a picket as no one would be stopped from accessing the National Assembly but members of the union would not be allowed to carry out their duties.

The workers also said President Muhammadu Buhari would not be stopped from presenting the 2019 Appropriation Bill scheduled for Wednesday.

Addressing the protesting workers at the entrance to the complex, Odo Chris MC said neither lawmakers, managememt staff from Grade Level 14 and above, nor visitors would be barred from the complex for the duration of the strike.

The workers gather as early as half past six Monday morning to close all entrances leading to the National Assembly complex but non-members of the workers union were stopped from going into the complex.

He said: “It is the members of the union that will not go to work, everybody else cam go in and do whatever they want to do.

“As a union, we don’t even have the power to stop Grade 14 officers and above from going in to perform their duties because they are not our members.

“I am appealing to you to be careful and apply wisdom as we carry out this strike because we have a law that guides us.

“This is not picketing, there should ne no fighting,there should be no breakdown of law and order.

“Right now, some of us will go in and shut off electricity supply, by the time the environment becomes unbearable for those that are working, they will leave as well.

“The President can go in and present his budget if the place is conducive enough”.

While Sergeant -at-Arm joined the protesting workers, armed security personnel including mobile policemen, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) are on ground to prevent breakdown of law and order, while officers of Federal Road Safety Corps ((FRSC) were seen coordinating traffic movements

