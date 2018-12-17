R-L: Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU); Professor Biodun Jeyifo; Etsu Nupe (Bida), Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Chancellor, OAU; Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, Pro-Chancellor, OAU during the Institution’s 43rd Convocation Ceremony

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has held its 43rd Convocation Ceremony. Here are some photographs from the convocation ceremony. Photos by Ayodele Efunla

Graduating students at the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of Obafemi Awolowo University

Graduating students at the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

Miss Arinola Blessing Olaiya; 2015/2016 Best Graduating Student and His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar

Professor Biodun Jeyifo during his acceptance speech at the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of OAU, Ile Ife

Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Pro Chancellor, OAU.