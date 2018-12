The Evergreen Musical Company organised a musical concert tagged “Faaji Agba Eko”, the best of Lagos music of yesteryears on Sunday.

The event took place at the Absolut Lagos, Tafawa Balewa Street, Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

In attendance were various music legends of the seventies and eighties to entertain the guests.

Evergreen Musical Company based in Lagos has the greatest archives of contemporary music in Nigeria. Photos by Ayodele Efunla.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp