The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is amazing that two months into the 2019 general elections,the Peoples Democratic Patty (PDP) is still not presenting any alternative governance agenda to Nigerians.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made this observation in a statement in Abuja.

“Sadly, the main opposition party appears at a loss as to how to face Nigerians, knowing it would have to explain why it so badly mismanaged this country at a period of surplus.

“Rather than focus on its campaign, the only apparent concern of PDP is whether APC has inaugurated its campaigns or not,”Issa-Onilu said.

According to him, “APC, as the ruling party, began its campaign immediately President Muhamnadu Buhari resumed office. The party has spent the last three and half years carrying out massive infrastructural projects in all the 36 states of the federation.

“The APC-led Federal Government had also invested heavily in social intervention programmes targeted at the ordinary Nigerians and the effort of APC government in developing the nation is at a scale never seen before in the country’s history.

Issa-Onilu also pointed to the government’s relentless fight against corruption and its efforts at ensuring security of life and property in the country.

He said that the transformation in the agricultural and the solid minerals sectors were the real campaigns the APC government had embarked on since June 2015.

“We understand that PDP’s campaign is never issue based, and their projections and analyses are usually based on questionable data.”

