The Army said one soldier was killed on Sunday when troops neutralised four Boko Haram terrorists, who came to attack Maibukarti village on Maiduguri-Damboa road.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Usman said weapons recovered from the terrorists include four AK-47 rifles, 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 AK-47 rifle magazines. Also recovered were two motorcycles and one bicycle.

Other items recovered were one bandolier, one cell phone, three SIM cards, an earpiece, some phone accessories, kolanuts, gloves and drugs. (NAN)

