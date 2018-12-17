Nigeria singer, Mr 2Kay has taken to social media to confirm he is the father of Gifty’s daughter, Alisha.

He shared photos of himself and Alisha on his Instagram handle to celebrate her as she turns one today.

He described her as his Sunshine and little princess but never mention the mother, Gifty in his post.

It would be recall that the former BBNaija house, Gifty denied she’s expecting a baby with Mr 2Kay last year.

Mr 2Kay Instagram post reads:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SUNSHINE… (ALISHA IS ONE TODAY ) daddy loves you so much. May God keep on Protecting u and showering His blessings on u endlessly. My little princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and u look so much like ur big brother #wealth #Alisha #GCBA #BETTERLIFE

