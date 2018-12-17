Actor and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Princess are giving us mummy and baby girl goals in a new video where she choreographed to Skiibi’s ”Sensima”.
The dance is so entertaining and fun filled coming from mother and child. Check it out!
ok! so my beautiful people u asked for the Part 2 of our #motheranddaughtherdance ************ HERE U GO!!! I hope u LOVE it……… …. PlsSSSSSS don't ask for part 3 ooo 🤣😂😁😀🤣😃 bcos na take 20 I do b4 I get this SMALL choreography wey @its.priscy teach me so …………. ********* But it was fun tho😍😍😍 …. ENJOY … Song by @skiibii Sensima Video Credit @x_alima_xzz DJ @its.tony_xo …. Our Top by @miskayboutique sneakers @tommyflips_ ************ *********************************************** #twiningwithmydaughter #motheranddaugthergoals #buildingmemories #twinningsunday #motheranddaughtergoals #mybestdancemate
