Controversial On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze said some Nigerians pastors would soon die of hunger because the people are now wiser.
He was reacting to a video where some young Nigerians were seen saying they can’t attend universities built by their churches. One of them said contribution from members were used to build those universities yet their children can’t attend the universities.
Daddy Freeze’s Instagram post reads:
E don cast o! Street don wake up! Hungry go still kee some pastors for naija the way e dey go.
