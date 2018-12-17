National and West African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” has been told to expect the shocker of his life when he steps into the ring at GOtv Boxing Night 17, holding on 28 December at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The threat was issued by Mubarak Hamzat, his opponent in the national lightweight challenge bout, one of the eight fights scheduled for the event.

According to Hamzat, the fact that Real One is the national and sub-regional champion will have no bearing on the fight, which he said he is determined to win.

“He may be the national and West African champion, but his status will have no bearing on what happens in the ring on that day. He is said to be undefeated, but will taste defeat on that day. There are no two ways about it. I am ready to deal with him in a way he has never been dealt with. He will be shocked,” boasted Hamzat.

GOtv Boxing Night 17, the biggest ever edition of the show, will feature live music performances by Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey in addition to seven other fights.

The night will be headlined by the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title bout between Segun “The Machine” Wahab of Nigeria and Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche of Tanzania. Next to it is the international middleweight challenge bout between US-based Nigerian Femi “The Eagle” Oyeleye and Victor Kemavor of Ghana. Leading the clutch of domestic big guns slated to fight at the event are Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, who takes on Yusuf “Murphy” Mufutau in a national light welterweight challenge; African Boxing Union champion (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy”, who takes on Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu; and former national lightweight champion, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai,, who fights Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola.

The show will also feature fast rising ring artists, Femi “Small Tyson” Akintayo, who faces Ebubechukwu “Coded Man” Eze in a middleweight contest; and Opeyemi Adeyemi, who will slug it out with Jamiu Dada in a bantamweight challenge. The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1.5 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

