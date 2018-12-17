The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of planning to rig the 2019 presidential election by not constituting his campaign council or develop a clear cut campaign blueprint, 61 days to the presidential election scheduled for February 2019.

This, the party maintained, was an indication that the President was not preparing for the election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said these in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan alleged that Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress had not set up a campaign structure because they were banking on their plot with the Independent National Electoral Commission under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to rig the election for them.

According to him, “It is clear that Buhari has been overwhelmed by his rejection by a vast majority of Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of his incompetent and corrupt administration; that is why he cannot articulate any campaign message after the failed launch of his copied and widely spurned ‘Next Level’ mantra.

“All over the world, patriotic and obligated leaders, who are seeking re-elections, go to the electorate to canvass for votes with their messages and solutions.

“But our President and the APC have been busy procuring phony endorsements, harassing and intimidating opposition leaders, compromising the electoral body to create illegal voting centres, delaying election budgets and holding the process to ransom by refusing to sign amendments to the Electoral Act that eliminate avenues for rigging.

“Buhari, who is already reputed to have wrecked our once robust economy, crippled our critical sectors, entrenched corruption at the high places, and whose administration has dangerously divided our nation with escalated violence and daily bloodletting, is seeking re-election with no solution to offer on any critical sector of our economy.”

The PDP spokesman said Buhari had nothing to offer on security; and had no message on education, agriculture, health, energy, power, employment, manufacturing and other key sectors.

According to him, instead of seeking ways to make amends, the President has told Nigerians to be ready to face more suffering and hardship in the remaining part of his tenure.

