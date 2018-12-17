Former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has asked President Muhammadu Buhari as he celebrates his 76th birthday, if it is coincidental that Boko Haram killed 76 Nigerian soldiers exactly a month ago.

He asked the question after wishing President Muhammadu Buhari a happy 76th birthday on twitter. He added that if he were President Buhari, he would have celebrated the birthday with Nigerian troops.

He tweeted: Today is President @MBuhari’s 76th birthday and I wish him a happy birthday. But I ask, is it coincidental that exactly a month ago, on November 17, 2018, Boko Haram killed 76 Nigerian soldiers? If I were Buhari, I would have celebrated my birthday with our troops

